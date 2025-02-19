BUK raises committee for endowment fund

Bayero University Kano (BUK) has established a committee to oversee the launch of its endowment fund, with former Comptroller General of the Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, appointed as the chairperson.

The university’s vice chancellor, Professor Abbas Sagir, inaugurated the committee and urged members to mobilise resources and create a sustainable, long-term strategy to benefit future generations.

The vice chancellor emphasised the importance of the endowment fund, stating that it would contribute significantly to the university’s future development.

SPONSOR AD

He described the initiative as a strategic effort to secure sustainable funding for research, infrastructure and the overall growth of the institution.

He also called for transparency and accountability in the fundraising process and highlighted the need to raise awareness about the significance of endowments and the culture of giving.

Shuaibu Idris Mikati, President of the Bayero University Alumni Association (BUKAA), explained that the idea for the endowment fund originated from the association’s leadership, as the university faces significant challenges such as unreliable water and electricity supply.

The committee is composed of prominent individuals, including former IGP Hafizu Ringim, Ambassador Aishatu Musa, General Sani Kukasheka, Ahmad Usman Elmarzuq, Farida Dankaka, Hakama Sidi Ali, Dr Bala Muhammad, Peter Esan, and Usman Bala, among others.