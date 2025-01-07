BUK promotes couple to professor ranks

Bayero University, Kano (BUK), has achieved a milestone by promoting a couple, Professors Suleiman Mainasara Yar’adua and Aisha Haruna, to the rank of Professor. This remarkable accomplishment comes after 24 years of marriage and dedicated service to the institution.

The couple’s simultaneous promotion is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and academic excellence. Professor Yar’adua, an authority in Development Communication, has contributed significantly to the field through impactful research and publications.

His wife, Professor Aisha Haruna, a distinguished scholar in Public Law, has advanced her field with a focus on human rights and gender studies.

Their achievements not only enrich the university but also inspire the broader academic community. The university’s recognition of their contributions underscores its commitment to academic excellence and the celebration of outstanding scholarship.

Professors Yar’adua and Haruna expressed gratitude for the honour and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing their respective fields and contributing to the university’s growth.

“This promotion will motivate us to remain more committed to the university,” they stated in an interview with the BUK Bulletin. The university community has warmly congratulated the couple, applauding their dedication and partnership as a model of academic success. Their achievement reflects the value of perseverance and collaboration in reaching professional milestones.

As the first couple in recent times to attain professorial ranks on the same day at BUK, their success stands as a beacon of inspiration to colleagues, students, and aspiring academics.