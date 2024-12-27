BUK alumni support 20 deceased mates’ families with N1m

The graduates of the Faculty of Arts and Islamic Studies (FAIS) class of 2004 of Bayero University Kano (BUK) have extended a hand of support to the families of their deceased mates with cash amounting to N1 million.

The gesture was presented at their 20th anniversary held in Kano as part of its annual general meeting.

The donation covers 20 families of deceased mates who got N50,000 each.

SPONSOR AD

The forum also announced the introduction of empowerment grant initiative to support less privileged members with capital of N500,000 to N1 million to at least two members each.

Speaking at the reunion, the chairman, Sulaiman Muhammad Adamu, said the event was not just to meet, dine and greet but also to cherish the good old memories, celebrate the present and create dreams for the future as well strengthen the bond among them as many have attained the ladder of success.

“We are here to enhance unity among the members of this forum and support the families of our deceased colleagues who have passed away. We are supporting them in order to bring them in for more support.

“Twenty years is not easy and within the years we have covered 14 years organising this kind of programme aimed at uniting the entire class and supporting one another. We have achieved a lot.”

On their part, the beneficiaries thanked the members for remembering them as well as carrying them along in their activities.