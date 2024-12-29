BUK ’92 Alumni donate N3.2m for scholarship, healthcare

The Bayero University Kano Class of 1992 has donated N2 million to some students at the institution and N1.2 million to patients at the Aminu Kano University Teaching Hospital (AKTH) as part of its 32nd Anniversary Reunion held on Friday in Kano.

Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, who received the cheque, commended the former students for their unwavering commitment to the annual donation aimed at supporting undergraduates.

Abbas encouraged other alumni groups and related organizations to emulate the noble gesture, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in fostering education and providing opportunities for underprivileged students.

SPONSOR AD

At the 9th Alumni Dinner, Chairman of BUK Class ’92, Muhammad Dahiru Sa’ad said: “This is a yearly event where we reconnect and engage with our alma mater. We met the Vice Chancellor and presented N2 million to support indigent students.

“We allocated N1.2 million to 15 patients needing urgent medical attention at the teaching hospital. We identify those in critical conditions and provide assistance. This marks the ninth consecutive year of reunion meetings, engagement and collaboration.

“Our collective efforts make a meaningful impact and drive progress; we hope to sustain it. Many members have suggested potential areas for investment to make our contributions for the university and the community more sustainable,” he hinted.

Engr. Rakiya Abubakar, Vice Chairperson, Abuja Chapter of BUK ’92, stressed the importance of regular gatherings and urged members in other states to establish similar chapters to enhance networking as well as humanitarian assistance.

Mr, Yushau Shuaib, Managing Director of Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, recognized the collective contributions of alumni members toward societal and human capital development.

“I commend those among us who have extended support beyond alumni activities, such as helping other families and communities. Many are effectively using their positions for the greater good,” Shuaib added.

The BUK Class of 1992 commemorated its 30th anniversary in 2022. The forum is one of the most active alumni associations in the country, making an impact valued at more than N100 million since its creation in 2016.