Building with 104 rooms razed as fire wreaks havoc in Kwara

A fire outbreak at Ejiba road, Ilọrin West Local Government Area of Kwara State has led to the destruction of a building with 104 rooms.

It was gathered that the inferno was triggered by a gas cooker left unattended.

No life was lost during the outbreak.

Spokesperson of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the development on Saturday.

He said “Out of 104 rooms in the storey building, 89 were successfully saved, with only 15 affected by the inferno.”

“The fire crew responded swiftly and arrived to find several rooms ablaze. Demonstrating exceptional skill and efficiency, the firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire.

“Out of 104 rooms in the storey building, we successfully saved 89, with only 15 affected by the inferno. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by a gas cooker left unattended”, he added.

He said, “The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John, urged the public to prioritize safety at all times.

“This was the second fire incident within a week linked to negligence in handling gas cookers with a strong warning against using gas cookers without strict attention.”