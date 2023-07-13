Build inclusive workplaces, HR practitioners urged

The President and Chairman, Governing Council, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Olusegun Mojeed, on Wednesday urged human resource practitioners to build inclusive…

The President and Chairman, Governing Council, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Olusegun Mojeed, on Wednesday urged human resource practitioners to build inclusive workplaces.

He spoke at the CIPM Abuja branch’s 23rd annual conference.

Mojeed said the theme of the programme, ‘Cultural Fit: Building and Promoting Workplace Diversity and Inclusion’, was apt and particularly relevant in creating an environment where every individual can thrive, regardless of their background or differences.

He said, “We should invest in programmes that cultivate empathy, cultural competence, and open-mindedness so that every member of our organisation can thrive and realize their full potential. There is no better way to do this than leading by example, setting the tone from the top and fostering a culture of inclusivity that permeates every level of our organisational hierarchy.

Council chair warns against illegal tickets in Karu bus-stops

Gara Gombe to establish athletics academy

“Let us embrace the power of diversity, recognize the immense value it brings to our organisations, and work tirelessly to build an inclusive workplace where every individual can bring their whole selves to work. Together, let us create a future where diversity is not just a buzzword but a lived reality.”

The chairman, CIPM Abuja branch, Adeola Adio, said the new world of work required human resources practitioners to respond to several challenges thrown at them.

“This conference is well planned to address the challenges and opportunity of cultural fit by the virtue of different workforce groups joining organizations, the Generation X, Millennial and the Generation Z, the people living with disability, to mention but a few,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...