Buhari’s visit: Yahaya Bello, Kogi monarch settle rift

The paramount ruler of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, has finally resolved his rift with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Governor Bello and the royal father had a face off recently over issues bothering on President Muhammadu Buhari’s state visit to Okene.

It was gathered that a peace meeting between the duo took place at Okene on Thursday, shortly after the burial ceremony of the late Tafida of Ebira Land, Dr. Abdulazeez Umar Farooq, and the issue was resolved.

The paramount ruler promised thenceforth to support every step taken by the governor in the interest of the Ebira nation.

The monarch further assured the governor of his support for all the programmes and policies of his administration.

Also, traditional ruler was reported to have promised to work harmoniously with the governor in the interest of the Ebira nation.

Bello was also reported to have said that till the expiration of his administration, this would be the last time a rift would ensue between him and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.