Buhari’s minister: Hardship is real, someone in need of 3k called me 30 times

Adebayo Shittu, one of the ministers who served in the first term of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has lamented the effect of the nationwide hardship, narrating how a woman in need of N3000 telephoned him 30 times.

The former Minister of Communication shared his experience when he featured on an AIT programme.

According to him, “Yesterday, before I left Ibadan, somebody phoned me from Bauchi and begged me for N1,000. He said he had not eaten for two days.

SPONSOR AD

“Again, about a week ago, somebody also called me, a woman who wanted N3,000. At the time she wanted that money, unbelievably, I myself didn’t have that money, and the woman called me 30 times in one day”.

He said that poverty had been weaponized in the country to the extent that when politicians go to the people for votes, they tend to be more interested in what the politicians can give them rather than what they are capable of doing.

“It’s not my business to douse the poverty of such people calling. So when you go to such people to ask for their votes or support, they don’t care what you’re capable of doing. What they are interested in is what they can get out of you today.” he said

He stated that he currently doesn’t have money because he didn’t steal while in office.

The former minister said the post-political appointment life of many government officials can be challenging for those who didn’t steal in office.