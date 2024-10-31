Buhari wouldn’t have become President without Tinubu –Sunday Dare

The Special Adviser to the President on Public Communications and Orientation, Sunday Dare, has said former President Muhammadu Buhari would not have emerged as Nigeria’s number one citizen in 2015 without President Bola Tinubu’s support.

This is just as Dare said his appointment by the President was not a downgrade, but a call to add value to the Tinubu-led administration.

Dare, who served as Minister of Sports under former President Buhari, stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said, “This is a call to duty to help the administration at a time like this when we are going through reforms that are necessary. The fact that I am a former minister should not be an issue at all. When you look at the past, we had seen presidents call on Nigerians to come and play a role. And President Tinubu beyond me has also invited other people who had held higher positions in the past.

“The issue is that for the president to repose that trust is what is critical. I had been in government before. Governance is a continuum. There are issues that have to be dealt with. You inherit something and you continue to reform until you have a country that functions the way you want it to function.

“I think every Nigerian should be ready to answer that call for duty from whoever is the president of our country. And right now is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I am glad to take up that responsibility with the team that is already in place.”

However, Dare said that Buhari would not have been president without President Bola Tinubu’s support.

He stated, “If you look at the role Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu played in the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari and I can say clearly that without Tinubu’s role in forming the party, making the platform to be there, President Buhari would not have emerged.”