Buhari: We’re upgrading military to a force of global reckoning

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday said the upgrading of the military, through training, networking and equipping, would turn it into a force of global reckoning.

He spoke in Abuja at the commissioning of a Nationwide Secure Defence Headquarters Communications Network, GIWA 2 Project, Phase One.

He urged officers to keep giving their best to the nation, saying the government would sustain its role in meeting the demands of the Armed Forces by evolving necessary initiatives to enhance their position.

He said the GIWA 2 Project would provide real-time secure means of communication and incident reporting, and information exchange between the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

“It also stands to enhance collaboration between our Defence, Intelligence and Security Community while providing the platform for the denial of freedom of action to all perpetrators of insecurity across Nigeria,” he added.

He directed the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to collaborate and support the Defence Headquarters in the project, which could impact on Rural Telephony.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, said the commissioning of the GIWA 2 Project would ensure secure communication for the military in carrying out its responsibilities.