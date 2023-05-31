Buhari Was A Disaster, Says Jonathan’s ex-Minister

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has faulted former President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which he said was laden with destruction and damage to many of…

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has faulted former President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which he said was laden with destruction and damage to many of the Nigerian values.

Chidoka, who served in the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan described Buhari’s government of eight years as a ‘’disaster of unimaginable proportions.”

The ex-minister made this known in a tweet posted on his handle hours after the handing over to the new administration.

Chidoka wrote, “President Buhari destroyed every fibre of our national consensus, destroyed our pride of place in the comity of nations, damaged our collective desire to live in peace within our diversity, and reversed the economic progress of the democratic era. President Buhari was simply a disaster of unimaginable proportions.”

Buhari governed Nigeria from May 29, 2015 to May 29, 2023 under two tenure and his administration has been widely criticised for failing in almost all sectors leaving the country in insecurity, debts, inflation and unemployment.

But his defenders have insisted that the former president achieved a lot in power.

In his last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting last week, Buhari asked his cabinet members to be proud that they did their best for the country.

