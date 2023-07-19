Buhari visits Dahiru Mangal over wife’s death

Business magnate, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Managal, has continued to receive important personalities on condolence visit over the death of his wife. Former President Muhammadu Buhari,…

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, joined in condoling the family over the death of late Hajiya Aisha Dahiru Mangal.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, joined in condoling the family over the death of late Hajiya Aisha Dahiru Mangal.

She died at a hospital in Abuja on Saturday after a protracted illness and her remains were laid to rest in Katsina on Sunday.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda accompanied Buhari to Mangal’s residence.

The ex-president’s personal assistant, Tunde Sabiu, was with Buhari during the visit.

The former president offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for Allah to grant the Mangal’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

While in Katsina, Buhari, also accompanied by governor Radda, paid a courtesy as well as condolence visit to the emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, in his palace.

The former President also attended Katsina Develoment Fund 2023 retreat held at Government House, Katsina.

Other important personalities who were in Katsina for the condolence were Kano and Zamfara state governors, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf Dr Lawal Dauda. This was in addition to the delegation of the northern governors forum, led by their chairman, governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state.

Also in Katsina was the national Leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

