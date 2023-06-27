Buhari, Tinubu meet in London

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in London, United Kingdom. The outcome of the meeting between the duo is not…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in London, United Kingdom.

The outcome of the meeting between the duo is not yet known as the details of their discussions were not made public.

However, some presidential aides released pictures of the meeting on social media.

Tinubu had departed Nigeria on June 20 to participate in the two-day New Global Financial Pact Summit, held in Paris, France.

That was his first official trip since he took over from Buhari on May 29, 2023.

The president was scheduled to return on Saturday, June 24, however, Mr. Dele Alake, the presidential spokesman in a statement explained that his principal would proceed to London, for a short private visit to be back for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

