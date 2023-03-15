Buhari swears in reappointed ICPC board members

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday swore in seven reappointed board members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related offences (ICPC). The brief swearing-in ceremony was…

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday swore in seven reappointed board members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related offences (ICPC).

The brief swearing-in ceremony was done before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those sworn in were Justice Adamu Bello (retd) Katsina State, Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa State), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State) and Obiora Igwedibia (Anambra State).

Others are Dr. Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State), Yahaya Umar Dauda (Nasarawa State) and Grace Chinda (Rivers State).

The President is currently chairing the federal cabinet meeting.