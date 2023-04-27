Buhari swears in 6 new permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday swore in six new permanent secretaries.The swearing-in was held before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chambers…

They are Adam Mahmud Kambari (Borno State), Esuabana Nko Asanye (Cross River State), Lamuwa Adamu Ibrahim (Gombe), Yakubu Adam Kofar-Mata (Kano State) , Oloruntola Olufemi Micheal (Ogun State) and Richard Pheelangwah(Taraba State).

Buhari congratulated them on their appointment.

Fielding questions from State House reporters, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, charged the new permanent secretaries to give their best in the discharge of their duties.

Some of the permanent secretaries who spoke commended the process that led to their appointment and pledged to discharge their duties diligently.