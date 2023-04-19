Buhari speaks on judgement reinstating Ararume as NNPCL chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to a judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restoring Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of Nigeria National…

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to a judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restoring Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on Tuesday reinstated Ararume as the NNPCL chairman and awarded him N5bn compensation.

The President, in a statement issued Wednesday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, canvassed due judicial process on Ararume, NNPCL matter.

The President said due judicial process would be followed, and NNPCL had already taken steps to go on appeal, while the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling.

“The Administration respects the Rule of Law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter,” the President said.

He sued for calm from all sides involved.