Buhari sacks NSITF boss, Michael Akabogu

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Michael Akabogu has been relieved of his appointment.

The reason for the development was yet to be made public but it was learnt that his sack was not unconnected with alleged forgery of his National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Discharge Certificate.

An impeccable source at the fund, who confirmed this to Daily Trust said he was asked to step aside pending conclusion of an investigation being carried out by the police.

“Yes, he has been asked to step aside,” an official of the fund, who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent.

The spokesperson for the fund, Mrs Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo could not be reached for comment as of when filing this report as calls to her mobile indicated “Switched off”.

Daily Trust had reported that the embattled NSITF boss, with the discharge certificate number: A030544, was invited by the police after a criminal complaint against him was forwarded to the Nigeria police.

The NYSC, in a letter of response to the police with reference number:

NYSC/CCD/VER/10/S.1/VOL/07, a copy of which was earlier obtained by Daily Trust, disowned Akabogu’s discharged certificate.