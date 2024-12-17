Buhari Remains Beacon Of Hope On Nigeria’s Unity – Arase

A former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, has said ex-president Muhammadu Buhari remains a beacon of hope on Nigeria’s unity even out of office.

In a personal tribute to mark Buhari’s 82 birthday on Tuesday, Arase said the former president had inspired generations and left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s history.

He said his “relentless fight against corruption, dedication to strengthening national security, and focus on infrastructural development have set foundations that will benefit our country for years to come”.

SPONSOR AD

According to him, “Buhari remains a beacon of humility, simplicity, and moral uprightness even beyond his time in office”, qualities he noted, that continues to inspire countless Nigerians.

The former IGP who was also appointed by Buhari to chair the Police Service Commission, said the two roles were not just positions but platforms to contribute meaningfully to the former president’s vision for a safer and greater Nigeria.

“Your faith in my ability remains a profound honor that I will always cherish.

“Your life has been a journey of sacrifice, discipline, and steadfast commitment to the progress and unity of our beloved nation, Nigeria.

“From your early days as a young officer to your time as Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, you have remained steadfast in your principles and values. Your leadership, marked by integrity and resilience, has inspired generations and left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s history”, he stated.

He added that “Your relentless fight against corruption, dedication to strengthening national security, and focus on infrastructural development have set foundations that will benefit our country for years to come”.

Arase thanked Buhari for the trust and confidence he had in him and the opportunity to serve under his leadership.

“Your faith in my ability remains a profound honor that I will always cherish. As you turn 82, I pray that Almighty Allah grants you good health, peace, and fulfillment”, he submitted.