Buhari reaffirms commitment to APC after El-Rufai’s comment

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by Garba Shehu, a spokesperson for Buhari.

“Without referring to any individual, cast of characters, or issues, principles and ideals currently being discussed by Party leaders at various levels, former President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated what he’s said times without number, that he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and would like to be addressed as a loyal member of the party,” the statement said.

Shehu quoted the ex-president as saying be would never turn his back on the Party that gave him two terms of office, adding that he would do whatever he can to popularise it.

“I am an APC member and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means,” Buhari said.

He added that at present, “he has nothing but gratitude for the support that the party gave him before and during his tenure as President, which he considers as the highest honour, and would never ask for anything more.”

He further stated that the pains taken by the founding fathers to establish a “strong party to protect our constitution, and democracy as a system of government, are worthy sacrifices that should be cherished and nurtured.”

This comes after former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, disclosed that he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with Buhari’s consent.

The former Governor confirmed his defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Monday.

El-Rufai noted that developments in the last two years confirm that there is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation in the party.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa service, El-Rufai said he secured the consent of Buhari before dumping the APC for SDP.

“I left the APC with his full knowledge. I visited him on a Friday and informed him of my decision to leave the party, because I involve and consult with him on all my matters,” he said.