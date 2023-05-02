Buhari re-appoints Dabiri-Erewa as NIDCOM boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for a second term. President Buhari, in a letter…

President Buhari, in a letter addressed to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, asked the Senate to confirm Dabiri-Erewa’s re-nomination.

In the letter, read during Tuesday’s plenary, Buhari said her nomination is in accordance with the provision of section 2 sub-section 2 of NIDCOM Establishment Act 2017.

In another letter, President Buhari also asked the Red Chamber to confirm six federal commissioners for Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Buhari said the appointment of the nominees is to fill the existing vacancies of the respective states in the agency.

The nominees are: Senator Ayogu Eze (Enugu), Peter Opara (Imo), Hauwa Umaru Aliyu (Jigawa), Rekiya Tanko-Haruna (Kebbi), Ismaila Mohamed Agaka (Kwara) and Kolawole Daniel Abimbola (Oyo).