Buhari, Obasanjo pay tribute to Diya

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has mourned the late Lt-General Donaldson Oladipo Diya who died on Sunday morning, describing him as a great success and accomplishment who would long be remembered after him.

Obasanjo noted that with Diya’s demise, the ranks of the nation’s leadership has been depleted.

Obasanjo in a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi remarked that, with the demise of Diya, there is no doubt, the ranks of the nation’s leadership have been depleted “by the loss of a dedicated and resourceful patriot who served the nation in various capacities as an Army Officer, community leader and a legal practitioner”

The former President said that “it is noteworthy that in the course of his military service which straddled more than three decades, he acquitted himself as a dedicated officer and a real patriot.”

He recalled that General Diya lived a life of utter devotion in the course of public service saying, “I recall as a Military Governor of Ogun State, he made tremendous mark through dedication to duty, loyalty to his fatherland and an impeccable example of incorruptible leadership. He was courageous and quite a disciplinarian and a no-nonsense officer.”

Obasanjo added that his entire family joined in wishing the late Diya’s family the comfort and solace sorely needed during this period of bereavement and great trial.

“We, however, have cause to thank God that his life was a great success and many of his accomplishments will for long be remembered after him,” Obasanjo was quoted as having said.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari mourned the passing on Sunday of Lt. General Oladipo Diya, who served as Chief of General Staff from 1993 to 1997 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994.

The President, in a statement Sunday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, paid tribute to General Diya’s bold and courageous career in the Nigeria military and dedicated service to the country as General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Commandant, National War College (1991–1993), Chief of Defence Staff and Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.

President Buhari recalled that Diya was known for his brilliance, exceptional organizational skills and discipline, and he displayed these virtues in the important roles he held in office as a military officer.

The President saluted the former Chief of General Staff for his love, belief and loyalty to the country he cherished so much and fought gallantly on the frontlines to defend her unity.

President Buhari, who extended condolences to Diya’s family, friends and colleagues, prayed that General Diya’s soul finds rest with his Creator, and may his contributions to the nation never be forgotten.