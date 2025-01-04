Buhari Mourns Ex-UniAbuja VC, Prof. Yaqub

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing of the former Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Nuhu Yaqub.

Prof. Yaqub, who was also the Vice Chancellor of Sokoto University died at the age of 74 last week Saturday

Buhari in a statement issued on Saturday by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, described the deceased as a “towering intellectual giant”.

The statement reads: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari joins family, friends, and the nation in mourning the death of a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Nuhu Omeiza Yaqub, OFR, describing him as a towering intellectual giant.

“In a tribute to the Professor of political science who had also been the pioneer vice chancellor of the Sokoto State University, Sokoto, the former president said Professor Yaqub had left an indelible mark on the nation’s intellectual landscape through his works in teaching and research.

“I have known him for many years as a towering scholar whose knowledge, passion, and insights on public policy were taken very seriously by serious administrators. He was a scholar par excellence. May Allah grant him Aljannah.”