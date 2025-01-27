Buhari, Masari attend APC stakeholders’ meeting in Katsina

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari were among the prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) figures who attended a stakeholders’ meeting in Katsina ahead of the upcoming local government elections in the state.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Banquet Hall of the Katsina State Government House at the request of Governor Dikko Radda, also included former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema and former Borno State military administrator, Colonel Abdulmumin Aminu (Rtd).

Other key attendees included Deputy Governor of Katsina, Malam Farouk Lawal Jobe; Political Advisor to President Tinubu, Kabir Ibrahim Masari; and the state’s three serving senators—Abdulaziz Yar’adua, Muntari Dandutse, and Nasiru Sani Zangon Daura. The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Musa Dangiwa, and the Minister of Culture and Creative Economy, Hajiya Hannatu Musa Musawa, also participated.

In his address, Governor Radda assured the party of his administration’s commitment to a fair election that reflects the people’s true will. He urged APC members, particularly those in office, to garner support for the party in their constituencies ahead of the February 15 local government elections.

Former President Buhari emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in leadership, stressing these values were key to maintaining political popularity.

Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal Jobe, who also chairs the Local Government Elections Planning Committee, highlighted the state government’s development efforts, revealing that nine billion naira had been allocated for the distribution of consumer goods during the upcoming Ramadan.

The local government elections, set for February 15, will be the first under Governor Radda’s administration.