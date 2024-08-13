✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story
SPONSOR AD

Buhari, Jonathan in, OBJ absent as Tinubu holds first council of State meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over the Council of State meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Among those present are former Presidents Muhammadu…

President Muhammadu Buhari receives former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House Abuja yesterday
FILE PICTURE: President Muhammadu Buhari and ex President Goodluck Jonathan

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over the Council of State meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Among those present are former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan.

Former presidents Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar also joined the meeting virtually.

The meeting of the National Council of State is always held to advise the President on policy decisions and other matters that the sitting president might put before them.

Tinubu off to Equatorial Guinea on official visit

World Youth Day: Tinubu, reps celebrate Nigerian youths

Members of the council are the President, Vice President, former Presidents and Heads of State, the Senate President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, state governors, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The ongoing meeting, the first to be put together by the present administration,  comes days after some Nigerians took to the street to protest against the prevailing hardship and economic polices of the present administration.

Some of the protesters asked the Federal Government to reverse removal of fuel subsidy.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo who said the demands of the protesters are legitimate did not attend the meeting.

However, Daily Trust gathered that the ministers at the ongoing meeting were specially invited by President Bola Tinubu to address the Council on the policies and direction of the present administration to allow the members have a first-hand knowledge, before advising the president on the way forward.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories