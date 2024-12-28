Buhari, Jonathan condole Jigawa gov over deaths of mother, son

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has told Umar Namadi, the governor of Jigawa State, that the death in a sequence of his mother and son within 24-hours of each other, though painful and terrifying, was ordained by Allah.

He urged him to accept what happened as the will of Allah, “Who gives and takes away life.”

The former president, in a telephone call, remarked that anyone who believed in humanity would be touched by the double tragedy.

SPONSOR AD

Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Garba, asked the bereaved governor to turn this moment of trial into one for strengthening his faith in Allah, and rededicating his life to the causes of his people.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of your family and the large number of your friends and admirers, and to the government and the entire people of the state,” he said.

In the same vein, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the governor for the incidents.

Jonathan, in a condolence message issued on Friday in Abuja, expressed sadness over the tragic loss, describing it as shocking and painful.

He urged the governor to take solace in the Almighty’s grace and in the cherished memories of the moments he shared with the deceased.