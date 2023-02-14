Buhari inaugurates transition council, says ‘my achievements must be preserved’

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Presidential Transition Council to facilitate and manage the 2023 transition programme to the next administration. The president, represented by…

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Presidential Transition Council to facilitate and manage the 2023 transition programme to the next administration.

The president, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, said records of his achievements must be preserved.

He had last Thursday approved the establishment of the council, and signed the Executive Order 14, 2023 to legalise the activities of the council.

Mustapha while inaugurating the council said it marked another historic moment for the present administration and demonstrated its commitment to strengthening key governance institutions that support the democratic process.

“Although the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria sets out the overarching framework for assumption of office of the President, this is the first time in our history as a country that the Federal Government of Nigeria will be establishing a detailed process for managing presidential transitions of government at the federal level.

“It is with great delight and honour therefore, that I am carrying out the onerous task of inaugurating the Presidential Transition Council, on behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In line with the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023, the council is charged with the responsibility of facilitating and managing the 2023 Presidential Transition Programme,” Mustapha said.

He said that the council will among others facilitate the handing over process by the current President to the President-elect; organise for the security of the President-elect and the Vice President-elect including coordinating security briefings on the nation’s security matters post-elections.

The council is also to organise for the necessary facilities including fully furnished office and personnel for the President-elect and his/her transition team.

“Co-ordinate the briefings of the President-elect by relevant public officers; facilitate communication between the outgoing President and the President-elect; prepare the programme and organise for the swearing-in ceremony.

“Carry out any other activity necessary to ensure optimal performance of the functions of the President under the Constitution and perform any other function assigned to it under the 1999 Constitution as amended,” he said.

He added that the council shall have all powers necessary for the execution of its functions under the new Executive Order and shall conduct its business in line with national ethics as espoused in Section 23 of the Constitution.

He also said that except as otherwise provided in the Executive Order, the council may determine its own procedure.

He said, “I enjoin each of us to put in even more effort in ensuring the next administration receives every support needed to make an early and quick start. In a few months, it will be 8 years that the Buhari administration has been in power.

“Within this period, we have made significant strides in advancing the fortunes of our nation, we have also learnt lessons that will be useful for the incoming administration and it is on the strength of this trajectory, that the current administration is committing itself to making the 2023 transition process seamless for the incoming President and his team.”