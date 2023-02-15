Buhari inaugurates transition council, says ‘my achievements must be preserved’

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Presidential Transition Council to facilitate and manage the 2023 transition programme to the next administration. The president, represented by…

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Presidential Transition Council to facilitate and manage the 2023 transition programme to the next administration.

The president, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said records of his achievements must be preserved.

He had last Thursday approved the establishment of the council, and signed Executive Order 14, 2023 to legalise the activities of the council.

Mustapha, while inaugurating the council, said it marked another historic moment for the present administration and demonstrated its commitment to strengthening key governance institutions that support the democratic process.

He said the council will, among others, facilitate the handing over process by the current president to the president-elect; organise for the security of the president-elect and the vice president-elect including coordinating security briefings on the nation’s security matters post-elections.

The council is also to organise for the necessary facilities including fully furnished office and personnel for the president-elect and his/her transition team.