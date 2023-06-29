Buhari has left Daura, Garba Shehu Reveals

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has left his hometown in Daura, Katsina State, his spokesman, Garba Shehu disclosed on Thursday. Buhari had said he was eager…

Buhari had said he was eager to retire to his farm in Daura, upon the expiration of his second term in office.

Daily Trust reports that Buhari shortly after he handed over power to President Bola Tinubu on May 29 in Abuja, left the nation’s capital for his hometown.

A durbar was organised to welcome him back home and the president thanked his people for the reception.

However, on Tuesday, pictures of the ex-President and his successor, President Bola Tinubu, in London, circulated widely.

The duo held a private meeting but the outcome was not disclosed.

However, there were rumours that the meeting was about Buhari getting a soft landing for his appointees, some of whom are being probed by the current administration.

But in a statement on Thursday, Shehu described the report as fake news, saying no one attended the meeting aside from the two leaders.

Shehu also hinted that the former President had left Daura, but he did not disclose his destination.

He said Buhari had “moved out to a more distant place,” because he could not find the quietness he wished for, as

“visitors troop in morning, day and night.”

Shehu said “He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realizing that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made.”

On Sallah day, buhari Sallau, one of the ex-president’s aides, released pictures of Buhari with his family members.

It is unclear where the pictures were taken.

In April, Buhari vowed to relocate to the neighbouring country, Niger Republic, if there’s any distraction in Daura.

“If they make any noise to disturb me in Daura, I will leave for the Niger Republic.”

“I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible. I got what I wanted and will quietly retire to my hometown,” he reportedly said.

