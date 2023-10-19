Buhari greets Gowon at 89

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has greeted former military Head of State, statesman and leader, Nigeria Prays, General Yakubu Gowon, as he marks his 89th birthday.…

Buhari, in a statement on Wednesday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, said the celebrant served Nigeria with diligence and determination.

He said history would “kindly” remember him for setting the country on the path of reconciliation, rehabilitation and reconstruction after the civil war.

“I convey my warm greetings to respected former Head of State, General Gowon, on his birthday and pray for his long and healthy life.

“Gowon’s national development plans, including the hydroelectric power at Kainji, are some of the major achievements of his visionary leadership.

“I remain eternally grateful for his insightful wisdom and support throughout my years in office,” the former president said.

