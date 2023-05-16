Buhari gov’t created 12 millions new jobs – Presidency

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, says President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration created 12 million new jobs in agriculture…

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, says President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration created 12 million new jobs in agriculture alone.

Shehu, in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily said the administration did well in many sectors including security, power, fighting corruption among others.

“In agriculture alone, the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) is talking about 12 million new jobs, look at what we did in agriculture, this administration inherited just four functional fertilizer processing companies, we have 52 that are working today.

“And this shifted the supplies of fertilizer to these 12 million new rice farmers, today rice farmers alone domestically produce rice. This country has achieved food sufficiency, we have diversified the economy, we are no longer a monocultural economy.

“This country had spent $5 billions before this administration every day to buy foreign rice, today no one US Dollar leaves the Central Bank of Nigeria for foreign rice,” he said.

On corruption, Shehu said his principal did not operate any account with stolen funds and feared no prosecution after office.

“As his spokesperson, I go to bed, I sleep soundly convinced that nobody, whether from Nigeria or outside the country, can call me to say we have discovered this bank account and your boss has these huge millions. That’s not Buhari; he is well-above scandal and that is how it will end,” he said.