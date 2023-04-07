Buhari: God can turn around an unpleasant situation for good

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Easter is a season that “reminds us” that God can turn an unpleasant situation round for good.” The President said…

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Easter is a season that “reminds us” that God can turn an unpleasant situation round for good.”

The President said this in his 2023 Easter Message to Nigerians.

Buhari urged all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe in better seasons ahead, recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future.

“I join Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, signposting his victory over death. At the heart of Easter, is the triumph of light over darkness,” he said.

The President advised people who were dissatisfied with the outcome of last general elections to wait “patiently and allow our legal system run its course.”

He said: “As a nation, we have gone through an election that has produced the next set of leaders at the federal and State levels.

“I commend Nigerians for believing in the process. While I congratulate those that have been elected, I acknowledge that it is the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress. I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system run its course.”

Buhari said the support of Nigerians made it possible for the successes his administration achieved on security, economy, infrastructure, new oil frontier basins, landmark legal reforms as well as food sufficiency, among others.

He said: “It has been a rare privilege for me to serve as your President since you gave me the first mandate in 2015 and renewed it in 2019.

“Day after day, I have been guided by the vows I took to keep Nigeria united, prosperous and secure.

“Our successes on security, economy, infrastructure, new oil frontier basins, landmark legal reforms as well as food sufficiency, among others, were possible because of the support of Nigerians.

“As we celebrate this season with our families, neighbours and communities, let us do so in love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness. Happy Easter!”