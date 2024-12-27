✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Buhari Condoles Jigawa Gov over death of mother, Son 

    By Baba Martins
Former President Muhammadu Buhari has told the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, to accept the death of his mother and son as the will of God.
In his condolence message by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari said even though the death in a sequence of his mother and son within twenty-hours of each other “painful and terrifying, is ordained by Allah.”
The immediate past President urged Governor Namadi to accept what happened as the will of Allah, “Who gives and takes away life.”
The former president, in a telephone call to the Governor, remarked that anyone who believed in humanity would be touched by the double tragedy, but added that he should use what happened in “strengthening his faith in Allah”.
He asked the bereaved governor to turn this moment of trial into one for strengthening his faith in Allah, and rededicating his life to the causes of his people.
“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of your family and the large number of your friends and admirers, and to the government and the entire people of the state,” Buhari said.

