Buhari condoles ex-Senate president, Nnamani, over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the grief of loss with a former president of the Senate, Ken Nnamani and his family, on the passing of his wife, Mrs Jane Udewo Nnamani.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, expressed confidence that the Almighty God would grant the family strength over the passing of Mrs Nnamani.

He said the good work of the deceased would always be remembered by her friends and associates, particularly the Amaechi Awknawnaw community where she had been a source of hope and succor for many.

He urged the Nnamani family to look unto the Lord at this very difficult moment of pain and deep reflection, knowing that help comes only from Him.

Buhari prayed for God’s comforting arms over the family and a peaceful rest for the departed.