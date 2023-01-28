✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Buhari commissions more projects in Katsina

On his second day of the official visit to Katsina State, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned other developmental projects executed by the administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

The projects commissioned Friday to include the Gora-Makauraci-Malamawa road, General Hospital, Musawa and Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Musawa in the Katsina South senatorial district, known as Funtua zone.

Others were the rehabilitated and asphalted Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum road and Gurjiya-Sandamu-Karkarku road in the Katsina North senatorial district, known as Daura zone.

Speaking to journalists during the commissioning of the Gurjiya-Sandamu-Karkarku road, the managing director of BAUHAUS Contractors, the constructing firm, Mr Ihab Serhal, appreciated the government of Masari for constructing the road, which he said the benefitting communities were longing for years.

