Buhari charges Navy on protection of nation’s waters

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday called on the Nigerian Navy to ensure that the combat display of its warships is translated into the actual defence of the nation’s territorial waters.

This is even as he identified Lagos as the lifeline for the nation’s industries and economy.

The president made the call during the 2023 Presidential Fleet Review with the theme, “Fleet Readiness for National Prosperity,” organised in his honour by the Nigerian Navy.

He, however, noted that the Navy had put all the 20 vessels acquired into effective use as evident in the successes recorded in the fight against resource theft, counter-drug operations and piracy.

He stated that piracy had reduced significantly over the past seven years, which culminated in delisting Nigeria from the list of piracy-prone countries by the International Maritime Bureau in March 2022.

He also said he was sure that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, would sustain the tempo of his administration in giving the Nigerian Navy the necessary support.

In his welcome address, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, explained that the review was organised in honour of the president, who he said, had provided unprecedented support to the Nigerian Navy.

The CNS said the review was also designed to mark the culmination of the president’s eight-year tenure in office, noting that another peculiar feature of the review was the commissioning of a Landing Ship Transport, an Inshore Patrol Craft and one Agustawestland Grand New light utility helicopter, all of which formed part of ships to be reviewed along Lagos Channel.