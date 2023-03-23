Buhari cautions against price hike as Ramadan begins today

President Muhammadu Buhari says activities of traders who artificially increase the prices of their goods are against the spirit of the Ramadan. He said this…

President Muhammadu Buhari says activities of traders who artificially increase the prices of their goods are against the spirit of the Ramadan.

He said this yesterday when he sent greetings and best wishes to Muslims as they commenced 30 days of Ramadan fasting.

In his goodwill message signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Buhari reminded the Muslim faithful that Ramadan is not only about abstention from eating and drinking, but also a reminder to refrain from all kinds of evil and transgressions that harm humanity.

“I am particularly aware of the activities of traders who artificially increase the prices of their goods, including food at the beginning of every month of Ramadan.

“This kind of exploitation is against the spirit of the Ramadan and the spirit of Islam,” the president said.

Buhari urged that Muslims use the season “to project the best and finest virtues of Islam by personal conduct, and not precept. “Let’s use this opportunity to put the best teachings of Islam into practice, such as kindness and the love of humanity.

“This is an occasion for deep reflection and greater fear of Allah and avoidance of all evils that harm humanity.

“The Ramadan is characterised by abstention from food and drinks from dawn to dusk, which brings both the rich and poor to share the experience of hunger together, thereby strengthening the bonds between haves and have-nots.

“While we’re observing this important occasion in the spiritual life of Muslims, let us share food and drinks with the less fortunate because by sharing our blessings with others, Allah will multiply our rewards for good deeds,” Buhari said.

Earlier last night, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) announced that 1444 A.H. Ramadan would start today.

Its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, in a telecast last night, said the moon of Ramadan was sighted in Abuja, Osun, Katsina and Lagos States, among others.

“Today Wednesday, 29th day of Sha’aban, 1444 A.H. which is equivalent of 22nd March 2023 marks the end of month of Sha’aban 1444 A.H. and the report of the sighting of the new moon received from Muslim leaders and organisations across the length and breadth of our great country, which were duly authenticated and verified by the state and national moon sighting committees.

“Consequently, tomorrow (Thursday), the 23rd March becomes the first day of Ramadan 1444 A.H. We therefore called on all Muslims to commence fasting accordingly,” the Sultan said.

He also said that as the nation just concluded the 2023 general elections and leaders emerged at national and state levels by Allah’s will, all Muslims should use the blessing of the holy month of Ramadan to seek special prayers from Allah for their successes in steering the affairs of the country.

He said, “As always, we appeal to wealthy individuals among us to assist the vulnerables and the poor people with food during this holy month of Ramadan to cushion the hardship people are going through. May Allah reward us with Al-Jannah Firdaus.”

By Muideen Olaniyi & Abbas Jimoh