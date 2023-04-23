Buhari, Atiku, others condole Ihedioha on mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other top personalities, have commiserated with the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, over the…

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other top personalities, have commiserated with the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, over the death of his mother.

Ihedioha’s matriarch, Dame Dorothy, died on Thursday at the age of 90.

The former Imo governor had announced the passage of his mother on Thursday, saying she passed on after living a fruitful and eventful life of God’s abundant mercies and grace.

The president, in a message to Ihedioha, said the late Dame Dorothy Ihedioha was an example of simplicity and lived a meaningful life.

How civil service reform became ‘Deformed’ – Amb. Alghazali, ex-chair, fed civil service commission

Presidential 25% requirement: Why FCT voters are special

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, stated that her devotion to values and strong faith in God in all situations was a rare occurrence.

Atiku, in his condolence message to Ihedioha, prayed God to repose her soul and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Similarly, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, commiserated with Ihedioha and family over the passage of his mother, asking God to grant her soul eternal rest.

Also, in his condolence message, a former governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa, noted that the late Mama Dorothy lived a fulfilled life.