Buhari approves establishment of British polytechnic in Ondo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of British Transatlantic Polytechnic in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The polytechnic was approved through the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in Nigeria.

Julius Ayodele, the polytechnic’s registrar, who confirmed the approval in a statement issued on Tuesday to Daily Trust in Akure, said the institution would take off with courses in high demand in the labour market.

He explained that the courses would give new intakes the tools they needed to be more employable.

“The courses are carefully designed to meet modern-day demands in the industry with the aim of making students highly sought-after,” he said.

He said the institution’s curriculum was already designed to tackle the higher technical skills shortage that Nigerian graduates are facing.

He added that the curriculum was also expected to support the much-needed growth in productivity, particularly in IT, engineering, and digital industries.

“With the state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, the polytechnic is focusing on the development of skills needed to support industrialisation, economic growth, and long-term prosperity across Nigeria.

“A key priority of the polytechnic is to support individuals from economically disadvantaged states to foster valuable connections and access sustainable, well-paid careers, even at the international level,” Ayodele added.