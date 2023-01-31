Buhari appoints Segun Awolowo AfCFTA National Action Committee scribe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Olusegun Awolowo as the Secretary of the National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade…

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Olusegun Awolowo as the Secretary of the National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for a tenure of four years.

The President, in a statement issued Tuesday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the appointment took effect on December 19, 2022.

Adesina said as Secretary, Awolowo is expected to provide direction to the National Action Committee on the AfCFTA for effective coordination of relevant stakeholders towards the attainment of Nigeria’s strategic national interest.

According to the statement, Awolowo, a Law graduate from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago Iwoye, has served as Special Assistant to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Tinubu: I caged Atlantic ocean, I’m ready to tame Anambra erosion

Atiku: I’ll tackle insecurity, end ASUU Strike

The statement read in part, “Mr Awolowo was the Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council between 2013 and 2022, serving two tenures.

“He also worked with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Abuja as Secretary for Social Development and Transport from 2007 to 2011.”