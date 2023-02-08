Buhari appoints rectors, bursars, librarians for 3 polytechnics

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of three rectors and other principal officers of three federal polytechnics. The newly appointed rectors are Dr Paul-Darlington…

The newly appointed rectors are Dr Paul-Darlington Ibemezie Ndubuisi for Federal Polytechnic Isuochi, Abia State; Professor Mohammed Sanusi Magaji for Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State; and Dr Duke Okoro for Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, said the appointments of the three rectors were for a single term of five years each with effect from January 17 in line with the Federal Polytechnic (Amendment) Act 2019.

In a related development, Goong said the president had also approved the appointments of three registrars for the polytechnics for a single term of 5 years each with effect from January 17.

He listed the new appointees as Umar Shehu Dumbulum – Registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Kabo; Mrs Christine Ejetavwo Aluyi – Registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Orogun; and Mrs Ezenuruihe Ifeyinwa Olachi – Registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi.

The statement said Mr Atobatele Adepoju Solomon and Ms. Nkpado Amarachi Pamela were appointed as bursars for Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, and Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, respectively.

It added that Dr Iroroeavwo Edwin Achugbue and Alhaji Kabiru Ubale were appointed as Librarians for Federal Polytechnic, Orogun; and Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, respectively.