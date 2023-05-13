✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Buhari appoints Ochi’Idoma Chancellor Federal University Otuoke

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented letter of appointment to the Paramount Ruler of the Idoma Kingdom, His Royal Majesty ( HRM) Agaba’Idu, Dr Elaigwu Odogbo…

    By Chidimma C.  Okeke

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented letter of appointment to the Paramount Ruler of the Idoma Kingdom, His Royal Majesty ( HRM) Agaba’Idu, Dr Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John as the New Chancellor of the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

The presentation was done on Friday, 12th May, 2023, at the Och’Idoma Palace Otukpo, according to a statement from Federal Ministry of Education.

Speaking during the presentation, Buhari,  represented by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Arc. Sonny Echono, stated that  Och’Idoma’s appointment was based  on his enviable track records, leadership qualities and integrity.

Mr. President commended  his  commitment to the development of Education and the sustenance of peace and stability of the country.

Responding, Agaba’Idu Elaigwu Odogbo thanked the Federal Government for finding him worthy of the prestigious appointment, assuring the president of his total commitment in the discharge of his responsibilities.

While thanking  Echono who is also a son of the Idoma Kingdom, for doing so much for Nigeria, particularly Benue State, he   expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the establishment of the National Open University of Nigeria study centre at Obagaji, Agatu LGA, and promised that he will continue to support the Buhari led Administration.

In her goodwill message, the  wife of the Och’Idoma, Her Royal Majesty, Mrs Martha Elaigwu, the Agab’Anya K’Idoma, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for  his love for the Idoma people and the rare privilege accorded  the Och’Idoma, wishing him long life and  God’s guidance as he prepares to handover to the incoming administration.

