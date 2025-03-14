Budget presentation: Fubara writes fresh letter to Rivers Assembly

Governor Similanayi Fubara of Rivers State has again written to the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the House for consideration and approval.

This is coming after the governor was denied access to the Assembly complex on Wednesday to present the budget.

In a letter he personally signed and addressed to Amaewhule, the speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, the governor recalled the bitter experience of visiting the Assembly Quarters with his entourage.

Fubara said his decision is in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment and in response to the lawmakers’ request for him to re-present the budget.

According to the governor, he intends to present the budget on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, or any other day within March that the House may deem fit

The governor’s letter dated 13th March, 2025 read: “You may recall my failed visit to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, 12th March, 2025, for the presentation of the 2025 Rivers State Budget in compliance with the judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“As you know, the planned presentation of the said budget could not take place because my entourage and I were locked out at the gate and denied entry into the premises despite the prior delivery of a soft copy of the notice to you following the failure of the Clerk to accept the hard copy from us.

“Recall further that before this unfortunate incident, the House issued a 48-hour ultimatum to present the 2025 budget even when we were yet to be served with the certified true copy of the judgement and accompanying enrolled orders.

“Therefore, we were simply complying with both the order of the Supreme Court and the request of the Rivers State House of Assembly when we came to present the 2025 budget on the 12th of March, 2025.

“The Supreme Court has directed that all arms of government should exercise their powers and perform their duties within the ambits of the Constitution and ordinary laws of our country, and this we must do to end the lingering stalemate and advance the progress of our State and the well-being of our people.

“No matter the depth of our differences, we believe the interests of the State and our people should take priority over political conflicts.

“Against this background, it is my pleasure to again notify you, Mr. Speaker, of my desire and intention to present the 2025 Budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, 19th March, 2025 by 11.00 a.m. or any other date within March 2025 that you may consider convenient.”