Budget presentation: Fubara faces fresh hurdle as Rivers Assembly adjourns indefinitely

Hours after Governor Similanayi Fubara made another request to the Rivers State House of Assembly to present 2025 Appropriation Bill, the House on Friday adjourned plenary indefinitely.

The adjournment came a few hours after the governor said he had sent a second letter to the House for the presentation of the state’s 2025 budget.

The decision to adjourn indefinitely was reached at the Assembly’s plenary presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule.

Our reporter could not ascertain if the letter sent by the governor was received by the Speaker.

Governor Fubara had in the letter addressed to the Speaker informed the House of his intention to present the budget on March 19, 2025.

In the letter, he urged the House to also choose any convenient date other than March 19 for the presentation of the budget.

After he failed to meet a 48-hour ultimatum given by the lawmakers, Fubara had gone to the Assembly complex on Wednesday to present the budget, but the gate was locked.

The adjournment of plenary has thrown a spanner in the works as the governor tries to reconcile with 27 lawmakers loyal to his enstranged successor, former governor Nyesom Wike, following the Supreme Court ruling.