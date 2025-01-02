Budget: HURIWA condemns protests against Fubara

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has endorsed Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s decision to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the authentic members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

It also denounced the reported protests from defected lawmakers affiliated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In a statement on Wednesday by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA commended Governor Fubara’s resilience and commitment to upholding constitutional provisions and prioritising the welfare of Rivers State residents.

Governor Fubara had presented the N1.188 trillion budget, dubbed the “Budget of Inclusive Growth and Development,” to the House of Assembly led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, Deputy Speaker Adolphus Orubienimigha, and House Leader Sokari Goodboy Sokari.

The presentation took place at the Administrative Block of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

HURIWA reiterated its stance that lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) had automatically vacated their seats, as stipulated by Section 109(1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

It clarified that this constitutional provision mandates that any lawmaker who defects to another political party without a split in their original party forfeits their legislative seat.

“The Rivers State High Court, presided over by Hon. Justice Charles Wali, had earlier affirmed this position in its ruling in May 2024.

“The court declared the seats of the defected lawmakers vacant and issued an interim injunction restraining them from parading themselves as members of the House or conducting any legislative activities. This decision effectively nullified attempts by the defected lawmakers to regain control of the Rivers State House of Assembly,” HURIWA recalled.

The association expressed concern over allegations of judicial bias in some rulings made by judges of the Federal High Court in Abuja, accused of favouring the defected lawmakers.

“These rulings contradicted constitutional provisions and were subsequently overturned by the Court of Appeal,” it said.