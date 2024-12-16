bua, zazzau emir, abbas launch 188 year old zaria mosque reconstruction 1yr after collapse

The Chairman of ASR Africa and BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, joined the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, in Zaria, Kaduna State, for the groundbreaking ceremony of the reconstruction of the historic Malam Abdulkarim Jummat Mosque.

The mosque, first built in 1836, partially collapsed on August 11, 2023, claiming seven lives and injuring several worshippers. The tragedy prompted Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu to take on the responsibility of reconstructing the mosque.

In his remarks, the Emir of Zazzau expressed gratitude to the reconstruction committee for their commitment and commended Alhaji Rabiu for his generous contribution of N2 billion, noting that he has now taken over financing the project through the ASR Foundation.

“The new mosque will preserve its historical essence while incorporating modern facilities. It will accommodate 2,000 worshippers on two floors and an additional 5,000 in its courtyard. The design includes a state-of-the-art ablution area, library, ICT centre, and administrative offices,” the emir said.

The emir described the decision to demolish the mosque as a deeply painful yet necessary step for the safety of worshippers.

Dr Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives and a traditional title holder in Zazzau Emirate, noted that the historic mosque represented one of Nigeria’s largest and most significant architectural legacies.

He announced that the reconstruction is expected to take 18 months, with the current resources projected to cover 50% of the project.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State said his administration is actively engaging stakeholders to secure additional funding for the project.

The collapse of the mosque in August 2023, during afternoon prayers, was a tragic incident that underscored the urgency of the reconstruction effort.