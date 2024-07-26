BUA flags off construction of N280m publishing house at Babcock University 

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, on Friday, flagged off construction of N280million publishing house at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

The project tagged “Abdul Samad Rabiu Integrated Publishing House, Babcock University,” is part of the philanthropic gesture of the BUA Group founder under the Tertiary Education Grant Scheme.

The one-storey building facility will serve as a laboratory and studio for training students of communications, media studies, and allied disciplines as well as other disciplines.

At the groundbreaking ceremony held at the project site within the university on Friday, the Managing Director of ASR Africa, Dr. Ubon Udoh, expressed his delight at the University’s choice of establishing an Integrated Publishing House.

Udoh who was represented by Nakama Keri said the project will enhance the capacity of the University from basic press status to a modern, integrated publishing house to encompass publishing, print production, and other related diversified services.

The MD disclosed that the Chairman of ASR Africa prioritises support for educational development in Africa and has committed about N35bn to different programmes and projects across the continent. “Alhaji Abdul Samad is someone who is passionate about impacting people’s lives and he decided to institutionalise, what he has been doing all his life by setting up ASR Africa, and committing to a hundred million dollars per annum in interventions in social development, in health and in education; 50 million of which he is committing to programmes within Nigeria and 50 million to programmes all over Africa. “Education is of particular importance and priority to Alhaji Abdul Samad. So far, we have invested about 35 billion in education. We have built libraries in Ghana in rural areas, we are building hostels for female students in Niger Republic; we have committed a billion naira each to about six universities in 2021. And we’re also doing the Tertiary Education Grant scheme, which Babcock University is beneficiary”, Udoh said. He reiterated the importance of cooperation and collaboration between the university and the contractor for the timely delivery of the publishing house.