Broda Shaggi: My wedding won’t be elaborate

Skit maker and actor, Samuel Animashaun Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, says he will not have an elaborate wedding.

In a recent interview with actress Iyabo Ojo, the skit maker said he dislikes large weddings, adding that he loves keeping his life private.

The comedian also said he won’t rush into marriage.

He said: “I am not a fan of big weddings. Even if I’m going to get married, I’m not a fan of big weddings. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, I keep personal life out of social media space. Because my personal life is very important to me and I just want to protect it.

“But I believe in love. I believe in one-man-one-woman type of love. I believe in family. I believe in raising my own kids.

“I’m going to have my own family by God’s grace but not very soon. There’s nothing like getting old. I do tell people, you don’t need to rush into marriage.”

Broad Shaggi hails from Sagamu in Ogun State.

The 30-year-old funny man took an interest in acting at a young age as influenced by his late father who was a drama teacher.

He came into stardom in 2019 for his satirical plays which he shares on Instagram.