Broadcast: You didn’t address our real concerns, netizens tell Tinubu

Social Media users on platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook have reacted to the broadcast of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the protests in the country.

Some youths have staged protest demanding the return of fuel subsidy removal and reversal of other policies which they claimed are anti-masses.

Tinubu had announced the removal of fuel subsidy during his inaugural speech at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Since the policy pronouncement, the price of premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, has skyrocketed, hitting an unprecedented price of N1,200 per litre in some states, leading to hike in prices of commodities in the market.

Many Nigerians have called for the restoration of subsidy on fuel, but the President insisted that the decision, albeit painful, was necessary and done in the best interest of the nation, urging Nigerians to exercise more patience.

As the economic situation bit harder, some Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday to demand the reversal of some of the Tinubu-led government policies which they claimed are only impoverishing the masses.

Tagged #EndBadGovernance, the protest started peacefully but later took a violent shape, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of private and public properties in some states.

The situation had called for concerns and immediate intervention from the federal government.

Social media users have reacted to the broadcast, saying the speech delivered by the President didn’t address the prevailing challenges Nigerians are grappling with.

On X, @auwerl_serlies said, “The president actually said nothing to address the problems of the common man!”

@Prince_Bukar: “Nothing new here. One sees a major disconnect between the presidency and actual realities of the common man. This speech is proof of that. They keep skirting around the major issues and pumping us with lootable policies and programs that will only benefit a few of them.”

@SaboAnash: “I come to conclusion that our protest should have been directed towards our governors, no governor in Nigeria can show any of the policies the president is talk[ing] about in his state, state allocation has grown but yet the masses of the state can not show it impact on them.”

@lordrulez: “A lot is missing from his speech but at least he has done us something to hold on too. Our state governors should also move forward from here and address us on what they’re also doing to make ease for the citizens.”

@AammrAdamu: “Removing the fuel subsidy before implementing the CNG Initiative was a great mistake. As a matter of urgency, our leaders should now focus on advancing CNG to address the inflation and hardship caused. Immediate progress is needed to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.”

@buzuzu7: “While the tone of the message is empathetic, it failed to address some salient issues

1. What is our inflation target by year end?

2. How much FDI are you targeting this year?

3. What is our unemployment rate target this year?

4. What is the plan to cut fiscal deficits?

5. What is our GDP growth targets for this year? (Not estimates)

6. What is the plan to cut the cost of governance? What metrics are you setting for this and what targets are you looking to achieve by year end?

7. Where do you intend to channel the funds saved from (6) above and what traceable metrics should Nigerians hold you accountable for?And where are we on meeting this targets.”

@_SaniAbdulsalamu: “Mr. President all Sokoto, Badagry, Lagos express way, railway, is not our major problems. Our problems are: Return back fuel and electricity subsidy, open the land border, unemployment, as well as insecurity, as well as hungry across the nation etc.”

@muhnaf81: “Are we still campaigning? All I see here is an empty promises.”

@juice_d_kiddi: “Oga reduce fuel price and stop all this grammar….”

@ABK_001: “The speech was a myopic, insensitive, and disheartening display of leadership, entirely neglecting the plight of suffering Nigerians and further highlighting his detachment from their struggles. He has once again demonstrated that he is unfit to be President.”

@KingOzoic: “His speech lacks solutions, so empty, and full of self-appraisal and threats to citizens. Reading an article shared online for over 7 hours before the broadcast shows that those with him are protesting more than those who are a distance from him.”

@fataikolade1: “Very lame. He condemns the protest, tells us what we already know about the economy, confirms how he’s s enriching state gov through hopeless palliatives.

Bollocks!”

@thismiEezy: “I was expecting the speech long time ago, I knew this guy is playing Buhari script 🤣🤣

I’m not surprise[d] about the speech anyways a man who came into power without any economy plan to remove fuel subsidy in his inauguration speech isn’t a smart politician at all.”

Meanwhile, Facebook users have also reacted to the speech.

Madalla Dauda Maigari wrote in Hausa, “The speech that I read since last night. All that he claim to have done isn’t felt by the masses…”

Mubarak Aminu Yakubu said: “He didn’t talk about the issues that affect the masses, and what brought about the protest…”

Ahmad Mudassir: “May Allah bring an end to your government.”

Sarki Abbas: “Bring back fuel subsidy if you want this protest to stop.”

Ahmad Dahiru: “We have to prepare well for this man in 2027.”

Adam Umar Jhn: “He didn’t address the main issues that caused the protest such as reversal of fuel subsidy, reopening of borders, reversal of electricity tariff hike, strengthening of naira and addressing insecurity.”

Suleiman Dalha Nguru: “We will vent our anger on you in 2027 elections.”

MJ Lawal: “Very unfortunate! I pray this will not trigger further violence.”

Ahmad Birninkudu: “This broadcast is irrelevant, he should not have even made it.”

Ibrahim Aminu Rimin Kebe: “He only told us stories in the broadcast; nothing about the nation’s development.”