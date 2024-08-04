Broadcast: CISLAC lauds Tinubu’s call for dialogue

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his Sunday’s state broadcast urging protesters and organizers to suspend further…

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his Sunday’s state broadcast urging protesters and organizers to suspend further protests and embrace dialogue.

In a statement on Sunday, Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, acknowledged the President’s recognition of the grievances driving these protests and his commitment to listening to and addressing Nigerian citizens’ concerns.

Daily Trust reports that there has been a nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest since Thursday August 1, over hardship, precipitated by the sudden removal of fuel subsidy by President Tinubu in his inaugural address.

The protest now in its fourth day had resulted in reported killing of dozens of protesters by security operatives, amidst knocks against the federal government handling of the protests and call on President Tinubu to address the nation.

The President on Sunday morning yielded in a nationwide broadcast where he said he has heard the demands of the protesters.

“CISLAC stands firmly with the demands for justice and reform within the administrative justice system and improved governance, as this will ensure a just and prosperous nation where peace, freedom, and meaningful livelihoods are enjoyed under a transparent and accountable government,” Rafsanjani, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of Amnesty International Nigeria and Head of Transparency International Nigeria said.

He also said that President Tinubu and his appointees must stop their concerted efforts to link the protests and grievances of Nigerians to political agendas as such attempts clearly divert attention from the pressing reality of deep poverty affecting millions of Nigerians.

He said, “Instead, the government should focus on inclusively improving the economy.”

He also urged Nigeria’s security operatives to heed the President’s call for respect for human rights, ensuring that peace, law, and order are maintained in accordance with these principles.

Rafsanjani said President Tinubu must also give a clear directive to the security agencies not to engage in human rights violations.

He, however, commended President Tinubu’s stance against ethnic division and threats, underscoring their incompatibility with Nigeria’s aspirations.

“CISLAC emphasizes the importance of maintaining peace, law, and order while upholding human rights in line with international conventions to which Nigeria is a signatory. The safety and security of all Nigerians are paramount,” Rafsanjani said.