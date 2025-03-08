Broad representation ensures no region is left behind – Dr Hayatu

Dr Aminu Hayatu, a political economy researcher/analyst, is a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Bayero University, Kano and a research fellow at the Centre for Democratic Research and Training (CEDDERT). In this interview, he shared his thoughts on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s economic team and how he can navigate the political climate in Nigeria while pursuing his economic policies.

The presidency is approaching its second year and has faced numerous challenges, particularly economic and policy-related issues. How do you assess the composition of the president’s economic team?

In an ideal society, the calibre of individuals on the Presidential Economic Council suggests a well-thought-out selection. The team comprises experienced and capable professionals who have both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise in analysing the country’s political economy. Some members of the president’s Economic Council have played active roles in global economic affairs; and notably, the richest black person in the world, a Nigerian, is also on the council.

That said, nearly two years in, the expected progress has not been realised. The role of an economic team is to critically analyse key policy areas and provide informed advice to the president, particularly on monetary policies. However, some of these policies have not been as effective as they should be. For instance, strategies related to open market operations, foreign exchange interventions and other critical economic instruments have not yielded the desired results.

Shortly after its formation, the government introduced a strategy paper aimed at addressing pressing economic issues, including taxation, subsidies, intergovernmental fiscal transfers, public borrowing and budgeting. However, challenges persist, particularly in taxation. Nigeria’s tax system continues to suffer from low revenue mobilisation and a narrow tax base, which excludes many small and medium-sized enterprises. A more structured tax system incorporating all business levels could have been a key area for the economic team to address.

Government’s recent tax reforms appear promising, but their implementation remains uncertain. Given Nigeria’s current economic realities, tensions around these reforms are likely to persist.

Another significant issue is Nigeria’s growing debt burden. Despite ongoing repayments, the debt situation remains critical. Instead of easing the debt load, Nigeria continues to seek additional borrowing. This raises concerns about economic sustainability, particularly when weighed against the composition of the economic team.

One of the drawbacks of the current team is its apparent imbalance. An over-reliance on capitalist-driven policies without a counterbalance from economists with alternative perspectives has led to an excessive dependence on foreign investments and loans. A more balanced economic team might have provided better strategies for addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges domestically rather than relying so heavily on external financing.

A former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai recently stated that while he supports some of the president’s economic policies, he is critical of the team implementing them. Do you agree that a more hands-on approach from the team could have yielded better results?

Yes, that aligns with my previous argument. A more robust economic team could have ensured better implementation. One of the major issues affecting policy execution is the conflict of interest among key economic players. For instance, the Dangote Refinery faced significant challenges in stabilising within the African and Nigerian economies. This created tensions between the refinery’s management and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

These conflicts of interest extend to the economic team itself as some members have personal business interests that may influence their decisions. As a result, policy implementation has suffered. While there are several well-designed economic programmes, their execution has been slow. However, this is not necessarily due to the involvement of business tycoons but rather, the management approach of institutions, such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Ministry of Finance. The lack of hands-on involvement from key actors has also contributed to the slow progress. Restructuring and enhancing the economic team could help address these issues.

Some critics have also pointed out that the team is dominated by individuals from the southwestern part of Nigeria. Do you think the lack of regional balance has affected economic policy implementation?

I don’t think regional representation should be a primary concern. The focus should be on competence. The economy is not about tribe or region, it is about having the right people with the necessary expertise.

But there is an argument for greater diversity in economic decision-making. Some have suggested that if there were more northern representatives, they might have been able to better connect with stakeholders in that region, particularly regarding tax reform; what do you think?

While I acknowledge the importance of inclusivity, economic policy should ultimately be driven by capacity rather than regional or ethnic considerations.

So, while representation matters, you believe competence should take precedence?

Yes; but a balance is still necessary. In a diverse country like Nigeria, broad representation can help ensure that economic policies reflect the realities of different regions.

An effective economic team should incorporate diverse perspectives, not just in terms of ethnicity or region but also in economic backgrounds, ranging from grassroots level representation to state and national economic management. A well structured managerial team at the top, working alongside broader representatives from various economic sectors, would create a more effective and inclusive policy implementation framework. This approach would help the team function as a stronger engine for economic growth and stability.

The president rose to national prominence due to his track record in Lagos, where he was credited with assembling a capable team to drive economic growth. Given the current situation at the national level, do you think Nigeria’s complexity, compared to Lagos as a state, has exposed limitations in his ability to assemble an effective economic team?

Yes, I was actually going to challenge the notion that running Lagos effectively automatically translates to the ability to govern Nigeria. I don’t believe Lagos is a microcosm of the entire country.

One advantage he had in Lagos was that he had lived there all his life. As a Lagosian, he was deeply familiar with the system and had the opportunity to build his own team, working closely with individuals he trusted. But when it comes to governing Nigeria, the experience is vastly different.

A president with experience governing Lagos does not automatically possess the requisite knowledge to lead a country as diverse as Nigeria, which includes regions like Zamfara, Jigawa and other states with unique socio-economic realities. The assumption that his success in Lagos would seamlessly translate to national leadership is flawed. Leading Nigeria requires a complete re-engineering of strategies, methodologies and thought processes.

This is why we see certain parts of the country feeling left out. His policies appear tailored to specific regions rather than reflecting the diversity of the entire country. As a result, these policies are not yielding the expected immediate impact.

There have been criticisms regarding appointments, with many arguing that a significant portion of key positions is being allocated based on regional and even ethnic considerations. This raises concerns about what some describe as “patronage politics”—a governance style that appears to prioritise personal and regional affiliations.

Because of this, critics and analysts argue that the president must make serious adjustments in the selection of officials to ensure a fairer balance across Nigeria. He is now the president of the entire country, not just Lagos or the South-West.

There are two schools of thought regarding effective leadership: some believe a country needs a hands-on president while others argue that what matters most is having a competent and proactive team. As a political economy expert, what do you think is most crucial in driving the country’s economy?

If you have a hands-on president but a weak cabinet, the administration is bound to fail. If you have a weak president but a competent cabinet you will also have governance challenges. There must be a balance between the two. Around the world, we have seen cases where a president lacks the capacity to govern, and as a result, is misled by his own cabinet. This leads to poor governance.

Conversely, even if a president wields significant power, if he lacks the political acumen to steer his administration effectively, a capable cabinet will struggle to guide him toward making the right decisions. This is why achieving balance in governance is crucial.

The previous administration before Bola Ahmed Tinubu experienced a form of governance paralysis because, while the president was willing, he lacked the oversight capacity needed to supervise effectively. His cabinet also lacked the political strength to compensate for this shortfall, leading to lapses in governance. This was evident in various national challenges, including economic instability and political crises.

The full political season is about to begin, and even before now, we had seen some economic policies being adjusted along political lines. How should the president strike a balance between economic decisions and political exigencies? He has stated that he is making tough decisions for Nigeria, but how can he navigate the intersection of economic policies and the country’s political climate?

Economic policies and programmes should be entirely detached from politics or any attempt to politicise governance. When economic decisions are influenced by political considerations, the government risks undermining its own objectives.

A government should focus on delivering results and selling itself to the people based on its performance rather than shaping policies for electoral advantage. When economic policies are politicised, they often fail to achieve the intended impact, ultimately depriving the people of the good governance they deserve.

This is why it is crucial for any administration to fulfill its responsibilities effectively. A government that does not govern well loses the moral authority to demand further sacrifices from its citizens. Instead, it should earn public trust by implementing transparent policies and showcasing tangible achievements. That way, it can secure the people’s confidence and support at the ballot box.